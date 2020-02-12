Cooper’s Aitchison signs with Western Texas College

Cooper golfer Sarah Aitchison is continuing her golfing career at Western Texas College in Snyder.

Aitchison signed her letter of intent on Tuesday in the Cooper Library.

She is one of the most accomplished golfers at Cooper, and she’s only competed full time for about 2 and a half years.

In that time, Aitchison won a district title in 2018 and advanced to the regional tournament for the second time in 2019.

Aitchison joins a program at Western Texas that has a pair of regional titles in the last three years.