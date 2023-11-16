ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are headed to the Metroplex this week and the Coogs are bringing a quarterback that is getting more and more confident.

Austin Cummins he completed over 60 percent of his passes against El Paso Chapin with two touchdown passes and he ran for a score.

“Being a starter for baseball as a freshman I feel like I’ve already been in the role of being a leader, so it wasn’t all that difficult,” said quarterback Austin Cummins.

The junior signal-caller continues to improve, and he’s comfortable in his role as a leader even though he’s not a senior.

Cummins added, “I feel like I’ve improved a lot over the course of the season. I feel like I’m still not at my full potential, but I feel like I’ve improved. I feel like I’m seeing the defense more, seeing things moving around more. It’s fun because I feel like I’ve grown as a person and a quarterback and a leader of the team.”

The Cougars face their toughest test of the season since playing Abilene High in week two.

Colleyville Heritage is next, the Panthers are 10-1 and ranked 9th in the Harris ratings.