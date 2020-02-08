Cooper’s Davis and Favors heading to next level

Dylon Davis signed his letter of intent to play for the Midwestern State Mustangs.

The Cougars defensive back set a school record in 2019 with 16 interceptions. The old record was 8 picks.

Davis leaves the school with the career record as well.

He’s headed to Midwestern because Wichita Falls felt like home.

Dylon Davis said, “I really liked Wichita Falls. I liked the location. It’s not too far from home, so that’s a real plus. Up there, it felt like home. That’s where I wanted to be. It feels good knowing that I can go to school and not have to worry about financial costs after school and continue to do something I love. That’s just amazing.”

Linebacker Aeneas Favors is going to try his luck as a preferred walk-on at Oklahoma State.

Favors was one of the big reasons Davis picked off 16 passes due to the pressure he and other members of the front seven were able to create.