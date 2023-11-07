The Cooper Cougars are trying to pick themselves back up after falling to Wylie in the season finale.

Even in defeat, the Cooper defense played the game of the season.

They stifled the Bulldogs offense holding Wylie to just 141 total yards and only allowed them into the end zone one time.

It was a great performance, and a great way for that side of the ball to enter the playoffs.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “It’s really good to see the defense step up and continue to get better each week, especially as we continue into postseason play. I was really proud of our defensive kids battling all night. We’ve got to continue to progress and continue to play that kind of defense coming up this week against a good Chapin team.”

Cooper is ready to travel out to El Paso for the second season in a row.

Last year, they topped El Paso Andress.

This year, the Cougars take on Chapin on Friday at 5:30 p.m.