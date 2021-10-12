Cooper’s defense was on fire in the Cougars victory over Arlington Heights

Cooper picked up win number two in District 3-5A Division I when they overwhelmed Arlington Heights, 43-0.

The Cougars offense was impressive with almost 400 yards in the game, but the defense was even better. The “D” held the Yellowjackets to just 42 total yards with 6 yards rushing!

It’s one of the best performances by the Cougars defense in school history, and their head coach noticed the way his guys played.

Aaron Roan said, “That’s something that we didn’t know through the course of the game. Kind of after the fact, we had a chance to look at it. The effort of our kids. They prepared well through out the week. They understood the plan and implimented it well. Their effort and execution was extremely high, and we want to have that carry over this week. We got after it up front. I thought that was one thing that we needed to do was win the line of scrimmage and try to get Heights into some long yardage situations, and we were able to do that. I thought we played great team defense. Guys were getting to the football and helping each other out and swarming to it. When we are able to do that and force some punts or get the ball back to our offense, it helps us out.”

The Cougars defense faces a tall challenge with Fort Worth Brewer.

The Bears scored over 50 or more points in their three district games.

The game is in Fort Worth on Friday at 7 p.m.