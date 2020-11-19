Cooper’s Garcia found another gear heading into 2020

The Cooper Cougars continue district play against Azle on Thursday night.

For Azle to have a chance, they are going to have to find a way to slow down Cooper running back Noah Garcia.

He’s been really good for Cooper in his sophomore and junior seasons, as a matter of fact, he’s the school’s all-time leading rusher.

However, his coaches challenged him to change one thing to make sure no one could catch him from behind.

Noah Garcia said, “In the summer I worked on building up my speed. That’s not going to happen anymore. I want to prove the coaches wrong. That was my main goal just to get faster this summer. That’s what I worked on this summer mostly all summer, and it paid off.”

Aaron Roan said, “That’s one thing he’s improved upon tremendously is his speed. He’s patient, and when he sees it, he can accelerate in a hurry. He blessed to have that acceleration button, and he can punch it, and he can go.”

Garcia had a really big game against Azle in the playoffs in 2019. He rushed for 256 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cougars and the Hornets meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.