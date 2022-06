Cooper girls basketball coach Arsenio Geter is leaving the school to take over the girls basketball program at San Angelo Central.

Geter coached the Lady Cougars for three seasons with 47 wins and 47 loses.

His best season was in 2020 when he led Cooper to a 24-12 record and a berth in the playoffs.

Geter takes over a Lady Bobcat program that was 19-12 in 2022 and went to the playoffs.

The search for Geter’s replacement is underway.