Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars were red-hot from the opening kickoff against the Andress Eagles and rolled to a 49-20 victory.

After struggling to put points on the board against Wylie, the offense rolled up over 500 total yards.

Chris Warren threw for 272 yards and three first half touchdowns.

It was good to see the Cougars bounce back and put up big numbers moving the ball.

Roan said, “I thought offensively we played well last week. We came out to a fast start and kept it going, for the most part, through out the game. Mixing things up and taking what was given. I thought Chris did a great job with his reads. We did a good job in pass protection and in the run game. We were able to be pretty balanced, so I was really proud of the way the guys responded from the week before. I thought they did a great job. I thought our offensive staff put a good plan together, and our kids did a really good job of executing it. It was fun to watch.”

Cooper tries to keep it going on Friday night when they continue the season against Grapevine for the area championship.

They meet at Crowley ISD Stadium at 7 p.m.