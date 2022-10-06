The Cooper Cougars are set to open district 2-5A Division II action on Friday.

The Cooper program is one that’s known around the state as a consistent winner on the field, and that’s good.

However, how do they do in the classroom.

The program’s GPA after the first six weeks is an impressive 3.27.

14 players had straight A’s, and sixty were on the A-B Honor Roll.

The coaches are proud that the players work hard off the field, too.

Aaron Roan said, “We want to bring our best in everything that we do, not just on the field, not just in the weight room, but specifically in the classroom where it’s going to pay dividends for the future for these kids. I proud of the kids. I proud of efforts that they’ve done in the classroom, the hard work that they are doing in there to continue to be successful in everything that that do. We want them to be complete individuals. If it’s your chores at home, dominate it. If it’s in the classroom, dominate it. If it’s on the field, dominate it. Go win everything that you do.”

On the field, Cooper takes on Wichita Falls Rider to open district play.

Cooper is 2-3. Rider is 3-2.