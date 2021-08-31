Cooper’s Roan says Cougars learned some lessons in season opening loss

Abilene High and Cooper are getting ready for the 61st Crosstown Showdown between Abilene High and Cooper.

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan’s team is trying to bounce back from its worst loss since Week 2 of 2016.

The Cougars lost to Keller on Friday night 39-0.

The Indians scored on the first play of the game and never really looked back.

It’s a hard loss to take, but Roan says there is plenty to learn, too.

Roan said, “Last week, looking at the score it’s pretty obvious there are some things we need to fix. After we had a chance, we saw some good things on the field, saw some good things on the film. Consistency is one thing that we’ve got to improve upon. I thought our offense had some drives that didn’t finish with points. We’ve got to protect the football. We did somethings in the run game that were good to see. We’ve got to keep getting better at those things, got to catch footballs and things like that. Defensively, we gave up too many big plays. I think that’s a lesson we learned right off the bat. We’ve got to make people earn what they get.”

Cooper gets right back to work this week with the Crosstown Showdown.

If there is anything that will help them rebound is the thought of facing their biggest rival.