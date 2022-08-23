Cooper is getting ready for an early start to the new season.

They kick it off on Thursday night at Shotwell Stadium.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team is looking for some new starters to step up and get the job done this year, but so is everyone else.

Every team is undefeated at this point in the season, and every team has a chance to win a district title.

Coach Roan loves this time of year!

Roan said, “The thing that we have here in the Abilene community and in the Big Country in all levels from six-man football and everything in between communities rally around their teams. That’s what’s exciting about it. I’ve been like that since I was a little kid and you get into that in smaller schools, bigger schools. I think that atmosphere is all the same. It’s just a fun time of year.”

Class 6A rival Keller is coming to town on Thursday for the 2022 opener against Cooper.

The Cougars are 3-2 in the last five meetings with the Indians.

Keller won last year, 39-0.