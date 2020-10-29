Cooper’s Thompson coming off his best game of the season

The Cooper Cougars are getting an early start to Week 10 on Thursday night.

One Cougar that is probably happy to get back to the field is quarterback Aiden Thompson.

He is coming off his best game of the 2020 season against Granbury.

Thompson was 13-16 for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

Head coach Aaron Roan liked what hesaw from his senior signal caller.

Roan said, “When teams are going to invite us to throw it, we’ve got to take advantage of it. I think we showed through his play that we are able to do that. I was real pleased with the way he threw the ball. Our receiving group did a good job of catching the ball and getting yards from that area. So, if they want to pack the box, we’ll take what they are going to give us, and we were able to do that for some big plays.”

Thompson and the Cougars are back at it on Thursday in Fort Worth.

Their game with Arlington Heights starts at 7 p.m.