ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars and head coach Aaron Roan have a no so secret weapon the year.

His name is Zavian Alexander.

The Cougar’s junior plays on both sides of the ball, and he’s making an impact on both sides.

On offense, Alexander is the leading receiver with 21 catches.

On defense, he picked off two passes in the last two games with a pick six.

So, how did Alexander end up playing offense and defense?

Zavian Alexander said, “Coming in, I wanted to play both sides. I tried to put in coach Roan’s head. I got it in there. I seen it. When I asked him a lot, he noticed.”

Aaron Roan said, “When the ball is around, on either side of the of the ball, he has a knack to up and get it. He’s made some very tough catches.”

Alexander added, “If I watch defense on this day, later on I’ll check out some offense a little bit. Check it out, or stay after and watch with a coach, if they are willing to stay after and watch with me. I love the game. I love the game. I love to be out there with my team, keep playing, and do whatever I can to try to win, try to be on top, as much as we can.”

The Cougars try to pick up win number one in district play tomorrow night in Amarillo against the Palo Duro Dons.