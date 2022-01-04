Corey Smith joins ACU football staff as Director of Strength and Conditioning for Football

ABILENE – The ACU football program and head coach Keith Patterson have announced the addition of Corey Smith as Director of Strength and Conditioning for Football. The news comes a day after the Wildcats officially named Skyler Cassity as the program’s new defensive coordinator.

Smith brings a wealth of experience at the FBS level, including stops at Iowa, Missouri, Memphis, and Texas. Most recently, Smith spent the last year at Texas Tech, where he was responsible for the design of the Red Raiders’ annual training plan, implementing nutritional protocols and writing return to play protocols.

“I am beyond grateful for Coach Patterson giving me the opportunity to be a part of his staff. My family and I are very excited to be joining the Abilene Christian University football family and be a part of such a great community,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves to carry out Coach Patterson’s vision and serve the young men of the program.”

Smith holds certifications from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, the American Heart Association, Functional Range Conditioning, and Precise Nutrition. He received his Bachelor’s in Exercise Science from Illinois State in 2012 before earning his Master’s in Health and Sport Sciences from Memphis in 2015.

“Corey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program,” Patterson said. “He has worked with some of the best strength coaches in the business, and we are excited about his passion to train and develop our young men.”

Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are on sale at ACUSports.com/Tickets.