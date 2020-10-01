Cougars and Eagles are ready for the 60th Crosstown Showdown

The Crosstown Showdown is here and despite the Covid-19 and cancellation negativity, the highly anticipated rivalry will take place.

AHS senior Keegan Copher said, “To know that we get to play this and it being my senior year is huge for me to be able to play this game, so I’m just really glad we’re getting to do it no matter what.”

Cooper senior Brady Miller said, “This is one of the games we’re gonna remember for the rest of our lives. It brings the whole town together. There’s a lot of hype built up between it and it’s just freaking awesome.”

Both teams enter this year’s matchup with a loss in their first game. Abilene High fell to Amarillo Tascosa at home, while Cooper took a tough loss to Odessa Permian on the road. Friday night presents a perfect opportunity for one team to bounce back.

AHS senior Jaryn Talmadge said, “That’ll have a great impact. A loss in the season opener, that’s another impact on us, but we took the positive things out of it and we’re gonna strive to do our best every week and get better and better. Hopefully we take this win going into district with a lot of momentum.”

Cooper senior Aidan Thompson said, “At the end of the day we just wanna go out and beat them. Go out and play better in all phases of the game. Offense, defense and special teams and the mental side of the game too.”

After their loss to Permian, Cooper knows their team has a lot of room for improvement and expects big things as the season goes on.

Miller said, “We’re young and we knew mistakes would be made, but we keep getting better every day and we’re not even close to the potential this team has.”

AHS focused on fixing the little things this week and, like Cooper, knows they’re close to being a talented team.

Copher said, “We played well last week and we really feel like we had a bunch to go off of and the best thing was we didn’t play our best. To know that we can come back this week and fix those things we did wrong and it’d be huge to get that momentum going into district.”

Cooper kicks off against the Eagles in Shotwell Friday at 7 p.m.