Cougars and Eagles preparing to host Abilene Tournament

The Cooper Cougars baseball team continue their preparations for the 2021 season. Head Coach Cody Salyers and his team are 6-7 heading into this week’s tournament.

After that, the Cougars start play in an incredibly hard district.

“Every day, when we get to district, it’s going to be a grind. It’s gonna come down to consistency, and that’s the big deal we are talking about with our kids is being consistent with what you do, and if you are the team that’s the most consistent, you’re going to come out with wins more times than not,” said Coach Salyers.

Senior Center Fielder Caleb Martin added, “We’ve got a pretty stacked schedule. I think we’ve got some pretty good opponents. I have faith in my team. I think we are going to show out this year. I am pretty sure.”

The Cougars first game of the tournament is tomorrow morning at Cougar Field against Sweetwater.

Meanwhile over on the other side of town, the Abilene High Eagles open this week’s tournament against Wichita Falls Rider. The Eagles come into the tournament after losing their district opener to Odessa Permian.

The 2021 Eagles are short on experience in key spots on the field, but they are not convinced it is a bad thing.

“There are a lot of young guys that are very competitive and have a great attitude towards the way they conduct themselves, and the way they go about conducting themselves,” said Matthew Ezzell.

Head Coach Lee Fletcher added, “A lot of young guys in places on the field in key spots. We just have to focus on competing every single day and getting better every single day.”