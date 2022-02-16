The Cooper Cougars are celebrating a district championship on Wednesday on Wednesday because they rolled over Lubbock Monterey up in Lubbock on Tuesday.

That makes back to back District 4-5A championships for the Cougars.

It’s a big deal for head coach Bryan Conover’s team because this is the first time they’ve own back to back titles in 26 years.

As for who they are going to play in the first round of the playoffs, that’s up in the air.

Plainview and Canyon Randall ended up tied in 4th place in District 3-5A.