Cougars are ready for 15th straight playoff appearance

The Cooper Cougars came through in the clutch in the final game of the regular season.

The Cougars needed the win to decide their own fate, as far as the playoffs were concerned, and they got the job done.

Cooper’s ground attack helped them control the game all night long.

The team ran for 212 yards with Jeremiah Riley picking up 147 of those yards on 19 carries.

It is playoff time, and it’s win or go home.

Aaron Roan said, “Yeah, there’s a little more pep. There’s the realization that there are folks that aren’t playing anymore. It’s an exciting time. Postseason play is a lot of fun. Everybody is bouncing around. The time changes. The lights are on at practice. You’ve got one guaranteed. That focus intensifies in practice to focus and to go on another week.”

Cooper is going to be tested right out of the box this season.

They face state-ranked Colleyville Heritage on the road on Friday night.

The Cougars are 11-3 in the first round since 2007.