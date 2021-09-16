Cougars are ready to start District 3-5A Div. I play

The Cooper Cougars are the first team in the Big Country to start playing district games.

The Cougars rolled through District 3-5A Division II in 2020 and hope to do it again in 2021.

The games count now, and the intensity goes up.

Jacob Deax said, “We would hope that we would keep the same intensity we are supposed to have through out the season and offseason, everything. So you hope it wouldn’t change at all, but of course, as the team goes, it changes. You feel as if it has more weight on it. Everything has more weight on it.”

Jett Villareal said, “It’s all about being intentional. When you know you’ve got games on the line and every week matters, you take each step as serious as possible. You do the extra mile. I think the biggest different between preseason to district is the intensiveness.”

Cooper opens district play against Justin Northwest in the Metroplex.

It’s the Cougars first game of the season outside of the Abilene city limits.