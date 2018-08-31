Cougars believe in their new head coach

The Cooper Cougars are taking the field with a new head coach.

For the first time since 2011, it won’t be Todd Moebes.

Aaron Roan makes his head coaching debut against Keller.

Roan says he’s a excited and nervous.

His players go into tomorrow night’s game with all the confidence in the world that Roan will get the job done.

Mathew Ramos said, “Everybody was set with coach Moebes. When we first heard that he was gone, we were all like, ‘Ah, that’s crazy.’ Soon as we knew it was coach Roan, it didn’t matter anymore. Everybody loves coach Roan.”

Mason Reynolds said, “He really brings the energy out to practice. He gets everyone real excited, but when it comes down to it, We still work hard.”

Ramos added, “He’s a very active guy. He’s pretty funny, too. He’s highly energetic. He makes practice fun. Even though it’s fun, we’ve still got to work.”

The Cougars open the Roan era at Shotwell Stadium.

Their game with the Indians is set to kickoff at 7:30.