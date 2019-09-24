Cougars “D” is good example of team defense

The Cooper Cougars improved to 4-0 on Friday night.

The Cougars made it two wins in a row over the Wylie Bulldogs with a 30-0 victory in the 2019 Southtown Showdown.

It wasn’t the cleanest game in the world for the Cougars, but it was a victory.

Defensively, the Cougars were dominant.

Wylie couldn’t get anything going against them, and the “D” scored a touchdown on an interception and set up another with another pick.

Roan said, “That’s the expectation we have for our kids year in and year out is to play fast, play with speed, and get to the football and swarm it. I think these guys have fun doing it. They enjoy playing with each other and getting over there and helping each other out. That’s how team defense is supposed to be played. We believe that you need to do your job and then get to the football and be a great teammate, helping each other out. That’s one thing. I’ve been pleased with the way they swarm to the football and arrived over there to help. That’s what team defense is about, hopefully eliminating big plays with fanatically effort, and I’ve been pleased with the way they’ve been able to do that.”

Cooper starts District 2-5A Division I play on Friday night.

The Cougars welcome Lubbock Monterey to town for a 7:30 p.m. start.