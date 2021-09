The Cooper Cougars defeated the Abilene High Eagles 31 to 14 in the 61st annual Crosstown Showdown.

After falling behind 14-0 in the first half, the Cougars roared back and scored 31 unanswered points to run away with the win.

This is the first win of the season for Cooper, and next week they go head to head with Wylie in the Southtown Showdown. That game will be played at Sandifer Stadium for the first time in the history of this series.