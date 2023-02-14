The Cooper Cougars came into this game hoping to secure the second seed in the playoffs with a win.

Abilene High needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was Cooper’s senior night and celebrated five players on the team.

The Cougars came out hot in the second quarter to put up an eight-point lead at the break.

The second half fell in Cooper’s favor as well, with a strong defensive third quarter holding the Eagles to only three points.

With the victory, Cooper goes to the Class 5A playoffs.

Abilene High’s season ends with a 12-17 record.

The Abilene Christian Panthers opened up the postseason hosting the Ovilla Christian Eagles.

The Panthers hold on in a close fourth quarter, 81-71.