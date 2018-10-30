October 30th, 2018 - Head coach Aaron Roan and the Cooper Cougars clinched a playoff berth for the 12th season in a row after beating Lubbock High last week.

It's becoming so common place some people don't think it's a big deal.

It is a big deal.

The Cougars streak is the second longest in the Big Country, and now they know they get a chance play for a state title.

Roan said, "It feels good to get in. The way we performed in district allowed us to get in, and I'm proud of the way the kids came out and played to secure that spot. It's been a process from the beginning of the year to where we are now. I'm proud of the way they've grown each week. It feels good for those guys, especially the seniors, to have a chance to get another game, and I'm proud of them."

Coach Roan is just the second head coach in Cooper history to advance to the playoffs in his first year leading the program.

Cooper hosts Amarillo High next week.