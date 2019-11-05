Cougars excited for shot at a district title

The Cooper Cougars are getting ready for the season finale against the Amarillo High Sandies on Friday night.

Both teams enter the game with perfect 4-0 records in District 2-5A Division I.

That means the winner of this week’s game is the district champion and the number one seed in the playoffs.

In short, it’s a big game, and Aaron Roan looks forward to seeing how his team responds.

Roan said, “Honestly, we don’t have to win this one. Go play free. The way that we’ve played up to this point solidified an extra game for our seniors. We are extremely proud of that. We’re not satisfied. We are not going to be complacent. We are not satisfied with that, but it’s about going out there and playing Cooper football and doing things the Cooper way. There are a lot of people out there scrounging for their playoff lives. We’ve been in that situation, but it’s about us going out there and performing well, playing well with each other, for each other. When we’ve been able to do that, We’ve had success, and that’s one thing. We don’t try to reinvent the wheel in what we want to do.”

This is fun.

It’s always fun when the district title is on the line, and that’s what’s happening in Amarillo on Friday.

The Sandies and the Cougars get their game started at 7:30 p.m.