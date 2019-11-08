Cougars excited to be back on the field against the Sandies

The Cooper Cougars are on the verge of their showdown with Amarillo High.

The Cougars and the Sandies are both undefeated in district play, and the winner is going to claim the championship.

Amarillo High won last year’s meeting by a shocking 31 points at Shotwell Stadium.

It was a tough night for the Cougars, and the players remember how that night felt.

Daelin Campos said, “I’d say almost 99% of us have that in the back of our head. It’s just a reminder that we have to finish out the game, all four quarters, all 48 minutes. All we’ve got to do is play Cooper football for 48 minutes. I think we cut it short last year. That’s what got us a little bit.”

Colton Grimes said, “It’s more motivation to beat them this year because it’s like we gave up. After we put all of those points, it’s like we gave up, but this year it’s going to be different. We know they are a good team, and we won’t just stop. We are going to finish it off. I guess you could say we are going to have our revenge.”

The Cougars and the Sandies play for the district championship tomorrow night up in Amarillo.

They kick at 7:30 p.m.