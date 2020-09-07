Cougars excited to get back to work

The Cooper Cougars opened practice Monday morning.

After dealing with delays due to COVID as well as having construction constantly going on around the campus, the Cougars can finally focus on football.

Aaron Roan said, “It feels great. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been trying to go throught this process, and it’s exciting for us to get out here and get a helmet on and get into practice mode. We’ve been trying to get to summer workouts, and then we trying to get to school, and now we are working to get to this point. We are extremely excited for the opportunity that we have today.”

Aiden Thompson said, “Going into it, a lot of players and teams could be panicking and wondering what’s going on. I think our coaching staff has handled it great. Every day they have a plan for us. They are taking care of us. They are making sure we are staying healthy. We are in and out of the locker room quick. That time of Covid isn’t effecting us. The coaching staff is doing a great job, so there’s not much we have to worry about that.”

The Cougars scrimmage at San Angelo Central September 17th.

CHS opens the season at Odessa Permian on September 24th.