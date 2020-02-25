Cougars find their game heading into playoffs

The Cooper Cougars struggled heading into their season finale with Wylie, but that’s when the light turned on for Bryan Conover’s team.

The Cougars beat the Bulldogs and turned around and beat them again three days later in a seeding game.

The Cougars are playing as well as they have all season right now.

Conover said, “It was important, any chance you have to move up in the standings is a key aspect in the playoffs, it kind of helps set you up for a little easier path. A couple wins in a row over Wylie, going on a winning streak always gives us a little more confidence than we had hopefully.”

Noah Garcia said. “These past two games, I feel like we’ve been playing like a better team, we’re starting to come together as one and get back in rhythm.”

The Cougars need to be at the top of their game.

Amarillo Palo Duro is next.

They take on the 18-6 Dons on Tuesday in Slaton at 6 p.m.