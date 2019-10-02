Cougars happy to pick up first district win in opener

The Cooper Cougars started district play with a 49 point first half, and ended up beating Lubbock Monterey, 70-49 on Friday night.

The Cougars offense scored just one time in the first quarter, and then exploded for 42 second quarter points.

They gained almost 440 yards in the first half.

It was by far the best half of the season for the Cougars in 2019, and it was good to get the first win in the games that count.

Aaron Roan said, “That’s good. We want to start district out with a win to put our foot in the right direction of the goals that we have of being a playoff team. It starts with that one and was pleased with the way we were able to execute. Our kids played hard and ran around. That was a good start to the district competition. We did some really good things against a really good football team. We need to take that going into Coronado and carry over the positives that we had and learn from our mistakes. We made some, and we’ve got to clean those up and keep playing good football.”

Coach Roan and his Cougars are headed north to Lubbock to take on Coronado in district game number two.

That game is Friday and kicks off at 7:30 p.m.