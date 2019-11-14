Cougars have a bounce in their step this week

The Cooper Cougars get their journey in the 2019 high school football playoffs underway on Friday at Shotwell Stadium.

The Cougars are playing El Paso Del Valle, who they’ve beaten four times in the playoffs, including last year.

The playoffs vibe is a different vibe, and head coach Aaron Roan says he can see a difference in his guys.

Roan said, “There’s a bounce. There’s more focus. There has to be. Playoff season is a new season. Records don’t matter. It doesn’t matter what your record is coming into the playoffs. The first thing is about getting in, and then, anything can happen. That’s what our approach is. We’ve got to be one and oh this week. We want to continue to play, as does Del Valle and every one in this situation. You want to be one and oh.”

The Cougars start the postseason at home.

They host Del Valle at 7 p.m.