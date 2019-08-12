Cougars have high expectations for 2019

The Cooper Cougars and Head Coach Aaron Roan were at it bright and early over on Sayles Boulevard.

18 starters are back to try to extend the Cougars playoff streak in 2019.

The Cougars are picked to be a playoff team, and they were ready to get to work.

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “I told them before we got out here, I want to see them be energized, have energy, enjoy playing the game, enjoy being around each other as we get back into it, I’d like to see some retention. We had some pretty good retention but just enjoy it, bring our best in everything that we do and every step that we take.”

Aiden Thompson said, “It felt great, first time being on this turf field for the fall camp, we’re getting there, that first game is close, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Dylon Davis said, “Bringing back as many players we have, probably 9 on offense and 9 on defense, our expectations are really high for this group.”

Cooper opens August 30th in the Metroplex against Keller.