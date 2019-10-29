Cougars head into open date undefeated

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and his team dominated Lubbock High on Friday night to improve to 9-0 for the first time in school history since 2002.

The offense and defense made big plays in the victory over the Westerners.

This week, the Cougars don’t have a game to play because it’s their open date.

Resting and turning the focus inward is the game plan this week even though the Cougars know a district championship game is waiting for them the next week.

Roan said, We are going to use this as an opportunity to get better. It isn’t anything that we haven’t been working on and talking about all year long. It’s an opportunity for us to go practice a game, to continue to prepare, to continue to try to perfect our craft. We haven’t played a perfect football game. We’ve got a lot of room to improve, so we want to use this week to hone in on some things that during the course of the week get overlooked and go back and evaluate some things that we really need to focus on at all position groups and be able to use this time to be able to fix some things.”

They are headed up to the Panhandle to take on Amarillo High for the district title next week, if the Sandies beat Lubbock High on Friday.