Cougars hit the turf for the first day of practice

The Cougars are entering the second year of the Aaron Roan era with a brand new turf field to practice on, and a year of experience under their head coach.

They were a playoff team in 2018 and have 17 starters coming for the 2019 season.

That alone is reason for excitement for the program, but Coach Roan says the turf makes it even more exciting to get it going.

“It’s awesome, we’re extremely blessed to have this surface to play on. Our kids are energized when they get out and after it, it’s just going to be so helpful throughout the year for all of our programs, we are extremely blessed to have this,” Head Coach Aaron Roan said.

“We over me, that’s our motto this year. Our senior class came up with that in the spring and it’s fantastic, that’s how the game is supposed to be played with that mentality. It’s a selfless game, that’s the good thing about football, it’s a team game, it takes 11 people working together.”

The Cougars are picked to finish the 2019 season in second behind Lubbock Coronado.