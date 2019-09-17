Cougars look forward to Southtown Showdown Pt. II

The Cooper Cougars walked away from the 59th crosstown showdown with their third straight victory in 2019.

Head coach Aaron Roan and his team didn’t have the ball much, but they made the most of the chances in the 23-14 victory.

Now they turn their attention to the Wylie Bulldogs and the second Southtown Showdown.

The stadium was packed last year, and even though Wylie is struggling,

Roan expects the same kind of atmosphere as last year.

Roan said, “It’s another unique situation that our kids are able to play in, and we are able to coach in. When you are able to play in front of crowds like that, a lot of kids don’t have that opportunity. Last year, it being on a Thursday, I think there were a lot of surrounding folks that came to watch. This year, it being on a Friday, I don’t think it’ll be as packed as it was last year, but I expect to have a big crowd. It’s a lot of fun. There are a lot of kids that don’t get to play in front of an atmosphere. It’s going to be loud, very similar to last week’s. We’ve got to stay focused and not get distracted and get ready to perform well.”

The second annual Southtown Showdown is Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

Wylie is the home team. The Cougars the visitors.

They kick at 7:30 p.m.