Cougars looking forward to new district

The Cooper Cougars are headed into some uncharted territory for the school.

They are playing in a football district that is east of Abilene for the first time in the school’s history.

It’s a brand new experience, but in the end, they are playing football games against teams with the goal of making the playoffs just like every year.

Roan said, “I think different is kind of a common theme that’s coming up, you know. It is different. We’re going to get on I-20 and take a right instead of a left and head west. Time, travel, and things like that we are very familiar with that. The newness of the district, I think, is going to be a lot of fun. I think it’s going to be extremely competitive watching scores and the way things have gone the last few weeks. We are opening up for a tough one. Justin Northwest was a playoff team last year. They’ve gone several rounds the past few years before this year. They are very explosive and have good size.”

The seven game gauntlet against mostly metroplex schools starts on Friday against Justin Northwest at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.

For those of you that don’t know, Justin Northwest High School is just a few miles north of the Texas Motor Speedway north of Fort Worth.