The Cooper Cougars hosted one last home game of the regular season Friday night, welcoming the Lubbock High Westerners on senior night.

The Cougars outgained the Westerners 255-43 in the first half. Cooper ran for 89 yards and in the air for 166 yards, while only allowing three rushing yards for Lubbock High.

Cooper has now outscored their past three district opponents 149-21.

Up next: The Coogs are on the road, but staying in the Key City to face the Wylie Bulldogs in the Southtown Showdown