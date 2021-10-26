Cougars proud to win 400th win in program history

The Cooper Cougars put things back together on Thursday night against Saginaw with a 44-13 victory over the Rough Riders.

Freshman Keegan Anderson started at quarterback for the Cougars and led the Cougars to 481 total yards. It was an all-around victory for the Cougars.

The defense gave up just over 200 yards, and they picked off a pair of passes.

The victory was the 400th in program history, and head coach Aaron Roan is proud to be a part of the historic victory.

Roan said, “It’s a pretty cool experience for our kids and this program. There’s been a lot of really good teams that have come through and contributed to that. To be able to be up there with them and help this program out and help this campus out, it’s a pretty cool experience. There’s been a lot of talented teams and players that have come through here. There have been come great coaches that have come through here. When you look at on the big scale, it’s a pretty cool experience. We talked about that just being part of history, but they’re still writing their own chapters into this season, as well. For this program and this campus, it’s a milestone that’s neat to be a part of.”

In 16 seasons as an assistant and head coach, Roan has been a part of 116 of those 400 wins.

Cooper plays for win number 401 in program history on Friday night in Azle.