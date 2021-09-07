Cougars rebound from bad start to claim third straight Crosstown Showdown

In the aftermath of the 61st Crosstown Showdown, one team is trying to rebound and the other is enjoying bragging rights.

The Cooper Cougars are the ones enjoying the victory for the third year in a row.

It didn’t start out all that well with the Cougars falling behind by two touchdowns, but they answered the challenge by scoring the final 31 points of the game to claim a 31-14 victory.

Head coach Aaron Roan says he was really happy with the way his team fought back against the Eagles and rebounded from a Week 1 loss.

Roan said, “We did what we were coached to do, and we played consistently. I think we just needed a confidence booster. When we were able to get our first score in, I think our confidence kind of swelled up, and we were able to feed off each other and keep going. We gave them a couple of touchdowns early on. We stop on a long pass, and a quarterback sneak for twenty something yards. You don’t script that. You could feel the confidence once we were able to score and get momentum back on our side and keep it. A lot of progress in a week’s time. We thought we were capable of doing these things. We just had to go out and do it.”

Cooper can’t sit and enjoy that one too long.

They have to get ready for the third Southtown Showdown against Wylie.

The two teams meet on Friday at Sandifer Stadium at 7 p.m.