Cougars still trying to improve in open week after earning district title

The Cooper Cougars topped Crowley 53-14 to put the final touches on their first outright district title since 2009.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team was scheduled to make up a game with Fort Worth Brewer this week, but Brewer cancelled their final two games.

That means the Cougars are open the week before the playoffs.

Roan said, “We are treating it like we have in the past as a great opportunity. We have an opportunity week. We have and opportunity to get better at what we do. We are going to do a lot of stuff throught out practice that we are going to look back and look at some things, some mistakes, we’ve made throughout the season. We are going to get back to some of those fundamentals that we have that sometimes maybe get rushed in the course of a game week and the install of game plans and those types of things. Really, it’s kind of cliche, but get back to the basics and our coaching staff has a chance to evaluate.”

The Class 5A Division I playoffs start next week for the Cougars.

As the top seed from District 3-5A Division I, Cooper is set to be the host in the bi-district round of the playoffs.