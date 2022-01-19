Covid-19 claims HSU games against Belhaven

The HSU Cowboys and Cowgirls are only going to play on doubleheader this week.

Their games, that were scheduled for Saturday, with Belhaven were cancelled due to the Blazers Covid-19 protocols.

Belhaven also cancelled their doubleheader with McMurry. Those games were scheduled for Thursday night.

Per American Southwest Conference winter sport rules, canceled games are considered a “no contest” and do not count toward the overall or conference standings.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls games with East Texas Baptist will still be played at the Mabee Complex on Thursday at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.