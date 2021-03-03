Covid-19 in the rear view mirror; a new baseball season on the way

Baseball and softball were the first sports that lost almost an entire season to the Covid-19 lockdown last spring.

Now, high school baseball teams are getting to get the 2021 season underway.

It’s been a long wait to get back on the field, and the coaches and the players are happy the season is here.

Abilene High head coach Lee Fletcher said, “It’s great to see the kids back on the field. They’ve been bouncing around. They had to give up an entire spring of their lives, and for some of these guys, it’s the most important thing to them. To have them back out here is a lot of fun. It’s good to see.”

Cooper head coach Cody Salyers said, “Everybody’s been excited about this for a while, you know. Just the chance to get our here and throw a ball around and do something normal. The kids have been working hard. I just think they are ready to play and get a full season in.”

Abilene High’s Matthew Ezzell said, “It’s definitely a great opportunity to come back out and to be able to play, again with the team that we have now.”

Cooper’s Caleb Martin said, “I definitely excited to be back. We were working hard last year, and I was pretty excited for last year, especially. I felt pretty good about that team, and I fell pretty good about this team, especially. I’m excited to be back and see what we can do this year.”

The Cougars are headed to the metroplex for a tournament this weekend.

Abilene High is headed to the other way for a tournament in Midland.