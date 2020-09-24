Cowboy Classic scheduled for Friday and Saturday

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ athletic department will be hosting several events around this weekend’s Cowboy Classic on the HSU campus.

The event is a great chance for fans to get a look at some of our teams as they go through fall workouts. It’s also part of a recruiting weekend for potential students for the 2020-21 season so they can experience what a fall gameday experience feels like, meet with faculty, take a campus tour and meet with the admissions team.

The Cowboy band, cheerleaders, HSCru and spurs dance teams will perform and there will be tailgates for the two football games. The tailgates will be at 5 p.m. on Friday and 11:45 on Saturday and the intrasquad football scrimmages will be at 6 p.m. Friday for the developmental squad and 1 p.m. Saturday for the varsity team.

Men’s tennis is hosting the Big Country Classic both days, softball is practicing at 2 on Friday and baseball will have intrasquad games at 3:20 on Friday and 11:50 on Saturday. Men’s soccer will have an intrasquad game on Friday at 5 and Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Cowgirl soccer team will play at 7:30 on Friday night.

The events are free to the public. Face coverings and social distance will be required for those in attendance.