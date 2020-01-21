Live Now
Cowboy Tennis Picked Second in ASC West

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference West Division with 56 points, behind Concordia with 71 points.

Sophomores Nathaniel Schoendorf and Josh Lopez were both named preseason players to watch for the Cowboys.

UT Dallas and Concordia Texas have been picked to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference men’s tennis East and West Division titles, respectively, after a vote of the league’s head coaches announced by the conference office Tuesday.
 
UTD received 72 points and all 12 first place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. Concordia collected 71 points and 11 first place votes to lead the West Division.
 
LeTourneau was picked second in the East with 57 points and were followed by East Texas Baptist (48), Ozarks (32), Belhaven (30) and Louisiana College (13).

In the West Divison, Hardin-Simmons received 56 votes with the other first place pick, followed by McMurry (44)Mary Hardin-Baylor (43), Howard Payne (22) and Sul Ross State (16).

UT Dallas was second place in the West Division last year and will move to the East Division for the 2020 season. The Comets went 16-2 overall last season and won the ASC championship, falling in the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship. Concordia Texas (14-3) went 5-0 in West Division play last year and was the runner-up of the ASC Championship.
 
In addition to the preseason poll, 24 players were named to the ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning for the new season are five all-conference selections and three more all-division picks.
 
LeTourneau senior Christian Farris is the reigning East Division Most Valuable Player. Ozarks junior Angelo Ito Tost was ranked 17th by the ITA after making it to the semifinals of the ITA Southwest Regional A draw.

McMurry senior Carlos Martinez and sophomore Chase Daniell were ranked 18th in doubles after winning the A drraw at the ITA Southwest Regional and competing at the ITA Cup in Mount Berry, Ga.

The men’s tennis spring season will begin Saturday, January 25 when East Texas Baptists hosts St. Thomas (Texas).
 
2020 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll
East Division

RankTeam (1st place votes)Pts.2019 Record (ASC)
1.UT Dallas (12)7216-2 (5-1)
2.LeTourneau5712-8 (4-0)
3.East Texas Baptist487-9 (3-1)
4.Ozarks325-12 (1-2)
5.Belhaven305-7 (1-2)
6.Louisiana College132-10 (0-4)


West Division

RankTeam (1st place votes)Pts.2019 Record (ASC)
1.Concordia Texas (11)7114-3 (5-0)
2.Hardin-Simmons (1)569-9 (4-2)
3.McMurry445-12 (2-4)
4.Mary Hardin-Baylor437-7 (3-3)
5.Howard Payne221-15 (0-6)
6.Sul Ross State161-10 (1-4)

 
2020 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Players to Watch
Players selected by their respective head coach
 

NameCl.School
Zachery PresnallSr.Belhaven
Grant MatherneSr.Belhaven
Adrian MunguiaFr.Concordia Texas
Joshua Bode WSo.Concordia Texas
Joseph SalinasSr.East Texas Baptist
John HerrSr.East Texas Baptist
Nathaniel Schoendorf *W FSo.Hardin-Simmons
Josh LopezSo.Hardin-Simmons
Jonathan VillarrealFr.Howard Payne
Micah HunterFr.Howard Payne
Jimmie Henson *ESr.LeTourneau
Christian Farris *E MSr.LeTourneau
Matthew GeiselJr.Louisiana College
Tyler CarlinFr.Louisiana College
Cole WeissSr.Mary Hardin-Baylor
Jace MahanSr.Mary Hardin-Baylor
Carlos Martinez WSr.McMurry
Chase Daniell WSo.McMurry
Angelo Ito TostJr.Ozarks
Cole LankfordSr.Ozarks
Kyle FergusonSr.Sul Ross State
Javier FloresJr.Sul Ross State
Giovanni Zamboni *WSr.UT Dallas
Ashwin Vaithianathan *WSr.UT Dallas

 
2019 All-Conference *
2019 All-East Division E
2019 All-West Division W
2019 East Division Most Valuable Player M
2019 West Division Freshman of the Year F

