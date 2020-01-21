Cowboy Tennis Picked Second in ASC West

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference West Division with 56 points, behind Concordia with 71 points.

Sophomores Nathaniel Schoendorf and Josh Lopez were both named preseason players to watch for the Cowboys.

UT Dallas and Concordia Texas have been picked to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference men’s tennis East and West Division titles, respectively, after a vote of the league’s head coaches announced by the conference office Tuesday.



UTD received 72 points and all 12 first place votes to secure the top spot in the East Division. Concordia collected 71 points and 11 first place votes to lead the West Division.



LeTourneau was picked second in the East with 57 points and were followed by East Texas Baptist (48), Ozarks (32), Belhaven (30) and Louisiana College (13).



In the West Divison, Hardin-Simmons received 56 votes with the other first place pick, followed by McMurry (44), Mary Hardin-Baylor (43), Howard Payne (22) and Sul Ross State (16).



UT Dallas was second place in the West Division last year and will move to the East Division for the 2020 season. The Comets went 16-2 overall last season and won the ASC championship, falling in the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship. Concordia Texas (14-3) went 5-0 in West Division play last year and was the runner-up of the ASC Championship.



In addition to the preseason poll, 24 players were named to the ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning for the new season are five all-conference selections and three more all-division picks.



LeTourneau senior Christian Farris is the reigning East Division Most Valuable Player. Ozarks junior Angelo Ito Tost was ranked 17th by the ITA after making it to the semifinals of the ITA Southwest Regional A draw.



McMurry senior Carlos Martinez and sophomore Chase Daniell were ranked 18th in doubles after winning the A drraw at the ITA Southwest Regional and competing at the ITA Cup in Mount Berry, Ga.



The men’s tennis spring season will begin Saturday, January 25 when East Texas Baptists hosts St. Thomas (Texas).



2020 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll

East Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2019 Record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (12) 72 16-2 (5-1) 2. LeTourneau 57 12-8 (4-0) 3. East Texas Baptist 48 7-9 (3-1) 4. Ozarks 32 5-12 (1-2) 5. Belhaven 30 5-7 (1-2) 6. Louisiana College 13 2-10 (0-4)



West Division

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2019 Record (ASC) 1. Concordia Texas (11) 71 14-3 (5-0) 2. Hardin-Simmons (1) 56 9-9 (4-2) 3. McMurry 44 5-12 (2-4) 4. Mary Hardin-Baylor 43 7-7 (3-3) 5. Howard Payne 22 1-15 (0-6) 6. Sul Ross State 16 1-10 (1-4)



2020 ASC Men’s Tennis Preseason Players to Watch

Players selected by their respective head coach



Name Cl. School Zachery Presnall Sr. Belhaven Grant Matherne Sr. Belhaven Adrian Munguia Fr. Concordia Texas Joshua Bode W So. Concordia Texas Joseph Salinas Sr. East Texas Baptist John Herr Sr. East Texas Baptist Nathaniel Schoendorf *W F So. Hardin-Simmons Josh Lopez So. Hardin-Simmons Jonathan Villarreal Fr. Howard Payne Micah Hunter Fr. Howard Payne Jimmie Henson *E Sr. LeTourneau Christian Farris *E M Sr. LeTourneau Matthew Geisel Jr. Louisiana College Tyler Carlin Fr. Louisiana College Cole Weiss Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Jace Mahan Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Carlos Martinez W Sr. McMurry Chase Daniell W So. McMurry Angelo Ito Tost Jr. Ozarks Cole Lankford Sr. Ozarks Kyle Ferguson Sr. Sul Ross State Javier Flores Jr. Sul Ross State Giovanni Zamboni *W Sr. UT Dallas Ashwin Vaithianathan *W Sr. UT Dallas



2019 All-Conference *

2019 All-East Division E

2019 All-West Division W

2019 East Division Most Valuable Player M

2019 West Division Freshman of the Year F