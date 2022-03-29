NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s and women’s outdoor track teams were ranked No. 5 and No. 24 respectively in the week one U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Division III Rating Index.

The Cowboys are No. 5 in the nation and own six national top-10 marks with four of them residing in the top-5. Isaiah Poston is the national leader in the high jump with a clearance of 2.05m (6-8¾). Teammate Garrett Rothans is also ranked in the top-10 nationally in the event with his best bar of 1.96m (6-5).

The Cowgirl team is currently No. 24 in the rankings. Senior Logan Haller sits at sixth place nationally in the triple jump at 11.19m (36-8½) and No. 12 in the high jump at 1.61m (5-3¼). Kynnedi Brown is also top-10 in the triple jump at 11.17m (36-7¾) and Kadi Down ranks No. 11 in the triple at 11.11m (36-5½) and the long jump with 5.45m (17-10¾).

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be competing in Abilene at the McMurry Warhawk Invitational in two weeks on April 9.