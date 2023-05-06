MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team advanced to the American Southwest Conference Championship game with a 7-6 win over UT Dallas on Saturday afternoon at Woods Field in Marshall.

HSU will play in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday and needs just one win for the championship. The Cowboys are looking for their first ASC title.

The Cowboys had to rally for the win on Saturday. UTD scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Robert Hines and a two-run home run by Luke Finn.

Gannon Azios had a home run to left in the second, Sam Buchkowski had sacrifice fly in the fourth and Colby Seltzer tied the game in the fifth inning with an RBI single.

UTD hit a home run in the sixth inning and then the Comets scored two runs on an error to make it 6-3 in the sixth inning.

Seltzer had an RBI single in the seventh inning and Jeremy Colon tied the game with a two-run single to right in the bottom of the eighth. Luke Kirkbride came up and drove in Craig Symmes, who had pinch run for Colon.

Brandon Bane kept the Cowboys in the game, pitching against his former team. He went six innings and allowed four earned runs. Wyatt Tumlinson came in and worked the final three innings for the Cowboys allowing just one hit to earn the win.

Kenny Garza started for the Comets and Jake Jennings took the loss to fall to 2-2 on the year.

Kirkbride led the Cowboys with three hits. Hines and Grayson Coltharp had two hits each for UTD.

The Cowboys are now 22-21 on the year and UTD fell to 25-18.