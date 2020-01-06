Cowboys agree to terms with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy after parting ways with Jason Garrett

(CBSSPORTS) – That didn’t take long at all for the Dallas Cowboys. Only one day after parting ways with longtime head coach Jason Garrett, the team has agreed to terms former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, a source tells CBS Sports.

Jay Glazer was first to report the news.

McCarthy has a 125-77-2 (.618 win percentage) in 13 years with the Packers, winning six NFC North titles and making the playoffs nine times (including eight consecutive seasons), though some point to the fact he won just one Super Bowl with a team led by Aaron Rodgers. He has a 10-8 record in the postseason, and led a Packers team that became just the second No. 6 seed to win the Super Bowl. McCarthy is also one of only five coaches to win at least 15 games in a regular season.

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, who played under McCarthy when he was the team’s quarterbacks coach in 1999 and head coach in 2006 and 2007, spoke highly of McCarthy in a Sirius XM Radio interview Friday afternoon. McCarthy was responsible for revitalizing Favre’s career, leading the Packers to the NFC Championship Game in 2007 as Favre completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 4,155 yards and 28 touchdowns at age 38.

“I think any young quarterback would like him,” Favre said, per ProFootballTalk. “And he’s very understandable, much like Brian Daboll at Buffalo and Darrell Bevell, guys who are coaching right now, relate to the guys very well. And I think that’s important, on top of his Xs and Os mentality. Obviously he’s had Aaron Rodgers and that certainly helps, but I do think he brings a level of toughness, but also a confidence that as a player, as a quarterback for him, you feel confident in the plays that he calls that he’s going to call plays that cater more to your ability rather than maybe a previous guy he had. So I think he’s a simple but yet confidence-building and technique-driven coach.”

