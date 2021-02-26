Cowboys and War Hawks ready to renew rivalry

The American Southwest Conference West Division gets back to work this weekend after a two week break because of bad weather.

It comes back in a big way in the Big Country.

The HSU Cowboys and McMurry War Hawks renew their rivalry Saturday at McMurry’s Moore Stadium.

It’s late February, and it doesn’t feel like football season.

However, both teams are ready to fight for the Wilford Moore Trophy.

HSU head coach Jesse Burleson said, “It’s gonna mean the world to our guys. There has been so much work, and so much effort resiliency and different planning and changing mid-stream and sudden change and all of those things, that I just can’t wait for our guys to get the opportunity to get to do what they love to do and do it together. So it’s going to be a very, very surreal setting on Saturday startingf at 1pm when that thing is teed up.”

McMurry head coach Jordan Neal said, “We just try to not leave any stone untrurned and we know that’s what you have to do againmst anybody, but we certainly know that’s what you’ve got to do against an opponent like this. They can hurt you in so many different ways. We don’t fear anybody, but we respect our opponent and certainly these guys are worthy of respect and we know that we’ve got to come correct and we’re just excited about the opportunity.”

The McMurry War Hawks and HSU Cowboys play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Moore Stadium.

The Cowboys lead the series with a 29-4 record against the War Hawks.