Cowboys and Warhawks Tied for First in ASC Track Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s outdoor track team was picked to win the ASC along with the McMurry Warhawks in the preseason poll.

Cowboy sophomores Teddy McIntyre and Damonn Harrison and freshman Parnelle Shands were named preseason Players to Watch.

McMurry and Hardin-Simmons were selected to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference Men’s Track & Field Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Friday.

The defending champion War Hawks and runner-up Cowboys received 60 points with four first place votes each.

Rounding out the poll were LeTourneau (41); East Texas Baptist (36); Concordia Texas (34); Belhaven (32); Ozarks (15); and Louisiana College (13).

Twenty-one athletes are among those to watch in the 2020 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes ten who earned All-Conference honors last season, including last year’s Outstanding Field Athlete and High Point Athlete Mack Broussard of ETBU. The list also includes five event champions and two NCAA qualifiers. McMurry junior Sean Germany is a two-time All-America in the triple jump.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time

While the indoor season is winding down, outdoor track & field competition begins on February 28 when LeTourneau hosts the YellowJacket Invite.

The 2020 ASC Track & Field Championships will be held at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas April 16-18.

2020 ASC Preseason Men’s Track & Field Poll

Team (First) Points 2019 Championship Finish