Cowboys are more than ready to start the 2021 season

The HSU Cowboys had to sit back and watch the rest of the American Southwest Conference West Division start the season last week.

It’s finally time for Jesse Burleson and his bunch to take the field for a game this week.

It’s been 452 days since the Cowboys played a football game on their field, and you better believe the West Division favorites are ready to get it going.

Burleson said, “We couldn’t be more ready. It’s been 14 months since we’ve had the opportunity to do this, and we couldn’t be more excited about the chance to be out there and play this game and play this game together. We are really fired up about it.”

Kyle Jones said, “It’s been a lot longer than a week break. We’ve had about 14 months to wait for this moment, and if you can hear the guys behind me, I don’t think any kind of weather is going to stop us from playing this Saturday. We are just so excited to get our there Saturday to finally showcase our skills and represent Hardin-Simmons well.”

The Cowboys start the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shelton Stadium against Howard Payne.

HSU is riding a 12-game winning streak against the Yellowjackets.