Cowboys Beat Schreiner, 13-10

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team beat Schreiner 13-10 on Tuesday evening in non-conference action at Hunter Field.

Schreiner scored a run in the first and John Paul Tople had an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Schreiner scored a run in the second on a wild pitch and Hunter Garrison and Jacob Rains had RBI singles and Cade Johnson had a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2 in the second inning.

Ryan Rangle had an RBI single and another run scored on a wild pitch and a Sam Velazquez sacrifice fly gave SU the lead. Tyler Bradshaw wasted no time getting the lead back with a two-run home run. Tyler Williams added his first career home run in the fifth to make it 7-5.

Bradshaw added a fielder’s choice in the sixth and Devin Hooper had a two-run single for Schreiner to make it 8-7.

Cade Johnson had a two-run single in the seventh for HSU and Garrett Frazier added a two-run home run that made it 13-7 in the seventh.

Jeffery Williams had a two-run home run and an RBI single for SU in the eighth and ninth inning respectively.

HSU used 11 different pitchers in the game. Raby Hampton got the win and Chase Buchannan earned the save.

Bradshaw led the 16-hit attack with three third and three RBIs.

Andrew Castaneda, the third of four pitchers for Schreiner, took the loss allowing eight runs in four and one-third innings. Ryan Rangle led SU with three hits.

The Cowboys are off until next Tuesday when they travel to the University of Dallas. HSU is 4-12 and Schreiner is now 9-8-1.